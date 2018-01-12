These immigrants keep America running

(CNN) They're our nurses, our accountants, our students. Some of them come from places that President Trump has denigrated as "shithole countries ," but they are interwoven into the American fabric now. This is what they'd like the President to know about them.

Myrna Lamarque

From: Haiti

Occupation: ER nurse

What I'd like the President to know about my country: (It's a) resilient, proud, strong, respectful nation. Haitians rise by lifting others. And this is why most of us do so well in this country.

What I'm most proud of: To be able to save lives as a nurse, as well as my family.

Bandak Lul

From: South Sudan

Occupation: Research project manager

What I'd like the President to know about my country: Africans aren't savages.

What I'm most proud of: College degree.

Anthony Graves

From: Ghana

Occupation: Programmer

What I'm most proud of: Being an American citizen and my family.

Guye Bullen Furula

From: South Sudan

Occupation: Student

What I'm most proud of: Education

Rania Sebit

From: South Sudan

Occupation: Accountant

What I'd like the President to know about my country: How resilient we are.

What I'm most proud of: Completing college. Not only because I know my parents have sacrificed their lives for me to do so. But because I know what I gain in education while here in the United States can potentially benefit my home country, South Sudan, as I plan to go back and share my knowledge through projects and organizations.

Nyajuok Deng

From: South Sudan

Occupation: Student

What I'm most proud of: Family and heritage

Djamina Esperance

From: Port au Prince, Haiti

Occupation: Medical scribe, student

What I'd like the President to know about my country: It's a beautiful country and has some of the hardest working people I know.

What I'm most proud of: Heritage

Mario

From: Haiti

Occupation: Bilingual tech support specialist

What I'd like the President to know about my country: We are just people, we are human beings.