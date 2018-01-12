Breaking News

5 things for January 12: Trump, Russia, Pakistan, mudslides, Walmart & Sam's

By Doug Criss, CNN

Updated 5:58 AM ET, Fri January 12, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WaPo: Trump slurs immigrants from 'shithole' countries
WaPo: Trump slurs immigrants from 'shithole' countries

    JUST WATCHED

    WaPo: Trump slurs immigrants from 'shithole' countries

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

WaPo: Trump slurs immigrants from 'shithole' countries 05:36

(CNN)Enjoy your MLK weekend. We'll see you all on Tuesday. Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. President Trump

The Trump White House often gets spoofed on "Saturday Night Live," but even "SNL" wouldn't say what the President said yesterday. During an Oval Office meeting with lawmakers on immigration, Trump wondered aloud, "Why do we want all these people from s***hole countries coming here?" sources told CNN. Trump was talking about immigrants from Haiti and Africa, adding that the US should be taking in more immigrants from countries like Norway.
The White House didn't exactly deny that's what the President said, and Trump reportedly told aides the media was blowing his comment out of proportion. One White House official even said the comment would score well with Trump's base. Alrighty, then. Meantime, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle were quick to condemn the remark. Our Anderson Cooper called it straight-up racism. And Chris Cillizza said Trump's comments represent a new "rock bottom" for him.
    Celebrating otherness in Trump&#39;s America
    somi celebrating otherness trumps america ctw_00000228

      JUST WATCHED

      Celebrating otherness in Trump's America

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Celebrating otherness in Trump's America 01:48

    2. Russia investigation

    Read More
    Rep. Adam Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said Republicans are blocking dozens of witnesses from being interviewed in the Russia probe, including some who were aware of the 2016 Trump Tower meeting at which Donald Trump Jr. was promised dirt on the Clinton campaign.
    Schiff accused Republicans -- including Rep. Devin Nunes, the GOP chairman of the committee -- of blocking the inquiry from moving ahead, leaving key questions unanswered. He said the committee has spoken to 56 witnesses, fewer than half of the number in the Senate Intelligence Committee. The White House declined to comment on Schiff's accusations. Aides to Nunes and GOP Rep. Mike Conaway, who is running the Russia probe, did not respond to requests for comment. 
    White House accuses Schiff of leaking info on Russia
    White House accuses Schiff of leaking info on Russia

      JUST WATCHED

      White House accuses Schiff of leaking info on Russia

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    White House accuses Schiff of leaking info on Russia 01:50

    3. Pakistan

    People took to the streets in Kasur, Pakistan, to express their outrage over the rape and murder of a 7-year-old girl, whose body was dumped in garbage. Zainab Amin was led away from her home last week by a man while her parents were away on a religious pilgrimage. She was strangled. Torture marks were found on her face, and her tongue was crushed between her teeth. Protesters say authorities haven't done enough to keep children safe; there have been 11 other killings of young girls in the same area. The protests turned violent, and two people died in clashes with police. The hashtag #JusticeForZainab spread quickly on social media in Pakistan.
    Girl&#39;s rape and murder sparks protests in Pakistan
    Girl's rape and murder sparks protests in Pakistan

      JUST WATCHED

      Girl's rape and murder sparks protests in Pakistan

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Girl's rape and murder sparks protests in Pakistan 01:01

    4. California mudslides

    Time's running out for rescuers to find a miracle among the murky debris left by the mudslides in Southern California. At least 17 people were killed when rivers of mud and debris rushed down wildfire-charred hillsides earlier this week in Santa Barbra County, demolishing homes and blocking roads. Dozens of people are still missing, so rescue teams plan to search some areas for a second time in a desperate bid to find survivors. Officials also expanded the mandatory evacuation zone to help out rescue efforts.
    Video shows couple fleeing mudslide in car
    Video shows couple fleeing mudslide in car

      JUST WATCHED

      Video shows couple fleeing mudslide in car

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Video shows couple fleeing mudslide in car 00:39

    5. Walmart & Sam's Club

    It was whiplash day at Walmart. First, the retail behemoth announced it was raising its minimum wage and handing out bonuses to employees because of the GOP tax cuts. The new minimum wage is $11 an hour, and workers can get a one-time bonus of as much as $1,000. (The White House was oh so happy to talk that up.) But then later in the day, Walmart announced it was closing 63 of its Sam's Club stores, which employ almost 10,000 people.
    5 stunning stats about Walmart
    5 stunning stats about Walmart

      JUST WATCHED

      5 stunning stats about Walmart

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    5 stunning stats about Walmart 01:10

    BREAKFAST BROWSE

    People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.
    Hello, turkey
    Meet Diluvicursor pickeringi, a newly discovered dinosaur species that once roamed Australia and Antarctica and was the size of a turkey.
    Facebook 'fix'
    Your Facebook feed is changing -- again. Yeah, we know, "yawn." But Mark Zuckerberg says he's really going to "fix" it this time.
    Steer clear
    GM's newest self-driving car doesn't have a steering wheels or pedals, because in the future, computers will drive us everywhere anyway.
    Heist fail
    That $4.8 million worth of jewelry stolen from Paris' Ritz Hotel has been found -- at the scene of the crime. Well, what kind of robbery is that?

    WHAT'S FOR LUNCH

    Let's get physical
    What to expect from Trump&#39;s first physical
    What to expect from Trump's first physical

      JUST WATCHED

      What to expect from Trump's first physical

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    What to expect from Trump's first physical 02:46

    NUMBER OF THE DAY

    1.4 million
    The number of copies of Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury" ordered in a week
    Tapper: Trump, author are unreliable narrators
    Tapper: Trump, author are unreliable narrators

      JUST WATCHED

      Tapper: Trump, author are unreliable narrators

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Tapper: Trump, author are unreliable narrators 03:31

    QUOTE OF THE DAY

    "I was basically useless."
    Former President Barack Obama, talking about what he did on daughter Malia's move-in day at college
    Obama cries seeing Malia off to college
    obama cries over malia ebof pkg moos _00000216

      JUST WATCHED

      Obama cries seeing Malia off to college

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Obama cries seeing Malia off to college 01:49

    AND FINALLY ...

    Game time
    Let's play the match-the-dogs-with-their-owners game, because that's how we roll on Fridays. (Click to view.)