5 things for January 12: Trump, Russia, Pakistan, mudslides, Walmart & Sam's

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

1. President Trump

The Trump White House often gets spoofed on "Saturday Night Live," but even "SNL" wouldn't say what the President said yesterday. During an Oval Office meeting with lawmakers on immigration, Trump wondered aloud, "Why do we want all these people from s***hole countries coming here?" sources told CNN. Trump was talking about immigrants from Haiti and Africa, adding that the US should be taking in more immigrants from countries like Norway.

The White House didn't exactly deny that's what the President said, and Trump reportedly told aides the media was blowing his comment out of proportion. One White House official even said the comment would score well with Trump's base. Alrighty, then. Meantime, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle were quick to condemn the remark. Our Anderson Cooper called it straight-up racism. And Chris Cillizza said Trump's comments represent a new "rock bottom" for him.

Celebrating otherness in Trump's America

2. Russia investigation