What's happening in sport? Five things to know

(CNN) History has been made in Saudi Arabia. On Friday, women in the country were, for the first time, allowed to attend a soccer match.

Wearing scarves and waving flags, female football fans watched Al-Ahli versus Al-Batin at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Jeddah, a city in the west of the country.

The female football fans had to enter the stadium through designated turnstiles for women and families, and watched the match in sections made available specifically for women not accompanied by a male family member.

Unaccompanied adult women are now permitted to enter stadiums in the three major cities of Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam.

It's been reported that the rest of the country's football grounds will be ready for female fans by the beginning of next season. Stadiums will also have separate cafe and prayer rooms for women.