The first person to windsurf down a mountain

(CNN) He swapped sea for snow to go where no person has gone before.

Levi Siver, a professional windsurfer used to jumping waves and carving turns in the ocean, performed a world first last year when he took his sport to a snow-capped mountain in Japan.

The 37-year-old, known as "The King of Style," traveled to Rishiri Island in Hokkaido for a project that had been five years in the making and took 20 days to shoot.

Braving temperatures as low as -13 degrees celsius, Siver was captured making smooth turns in the snow, the first man to give windsurfing an alpine twist.

