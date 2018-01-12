Story highlights Australian Open starts January 15

Court is 11-time Australian Open champion

She won 24 grand slams

(CNN) US tennis legend Billie Jean King has joined calls for the Australian Open's Margaret Court Arena to be renamed because of the 11-time Melbourne Park champion's views on homosexuality.

Now a Pentecostal pastor in Western Australia, Court caused controversy in May 2017 when she said she would boycott Qantas Airlines for its decision to support same-sex marriage.

After being criticized by former and active tennis players for that stance, Court hit back by saying tennis was " full of lesbians ."

Speaking at a media conference ahead of the Australian Open, which gets underway Monday, King said that she "certainly didn't think they should have her (Court's) name anymore" on the 7,500-seat arena.

Margaret Court poses with a bronze bust of herself during the 2015 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 29, 2015.

"I was fine until she said lately so many derogatory things about my community. I'm a gay woman ... that really went deep in my heart and soul," King added.