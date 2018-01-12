US ambassador resigns, saying he can no longer work with Trump

Story highlights Feeley was a career diplomat who was sworn in as ambassador in January 2016

Deputy Chief of Mission Roxanne Cabral will step in until a new ambassador is nominated

Washington (CNN) The US ambassador to Panama has resigned over differences with the Trump administration.

A State Department spokesperson told CNN that Ambassador John Feeley "has informed the White House, the Department of State and the Government of Panama of his decision to retire for personal reasons, as of March 9 of this year."

According to an excerpt of his resignation letter that was read to CNN, Feeley's decision was clearly prompted by differences with the Trump administration but was made well before Thursday's reporting about President Donald Trump's "shithole" comments.

"As a junior foreign service officer, I signed an oath to serve faithfully the President and his administration in an apolitical fashion, even when I might not agree with certain policies. My instructors made clear that if I believed I could not do that, I would be honor bound to resign. That time has come," Feeley wrote.

The letter goes on to say that he leaves the embassy "in good hands" and the US relationship with Panama is "strong."

