UN human rights office calls Trump's comments 'racist'

Trump denied using the vulgar language in a Friday morning tweet

Washington (CNN) The United Nations human rights office on Friday labeled President Donald Trump's reported "shithole countries" comment as racist.

"These are shocking and shameful comments from the President of the United States," said Rupert Colville, a spokesman for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. "I'm sorry, but there's no other word one can use but racist."

"You cannot dismiss entire countries and continents as 'shitholes' whose entire populations are not white and therefore not welcome," Colville went on to say during a Geneva news briefing when asked about Trump's reported comments.

One of the sources briefed on the Thursday Oval Office meeting with lawmakers confirmed Trump asked, "Why do we want all these people from 'shithole countries' coming here?"

