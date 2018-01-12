What Donald Trump gets wrong about being 'tough'

Washington (CNN) Hoping to quiet the furor caused by his calling certain countries "shitholes" in an immigration meeting with members of Congress at the White House on Thursday, President Donald Trump sought to recast the slur as simply evidence of his muscular approach to governance -- and life.

"The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used," tweeted Trump Friday morning. "What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made - a big setback for DACA!"

The underlying logic of Trump's tweet defense goes something like this: People may not like it when a president curses but what they like less are politicians who are afraid to stand up and say what's right. I am tough and say what everyone thinks. I'm willing to take the heat from the PC police and the liberal media because, at the end of the day, we need to be way tougher and I am the only one who gets that.

What's amazing about Trump's reliance on the tough-talk explanation for his "shithole" comments is that what he actually said is the opposite of tough. It's bullying the weak.

Think about it. The US is a massive economic and cultural superpower. Haiti and El Salvador -- to name two countries Trump reportedly singled out during DACA conversations in Thursday's meeting -- aren't. To argue that the US shouldn't accept immigrants from less economically well-off countries -- not to mention countries whose residents are primarily black and brown rather than white -- is the equivalent of the biggest, most popular senior in high school picking on an eighth grader. Sure, you can do it. But, it doesn't make you tough. Not even close.

Read More