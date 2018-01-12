(CNN) Condemnation came thick and fast after it was reported US President Donald Trump complained about immigrants coming to the US from "shithole countries."

"It shows a lack of respect and ignorance never seen before in the recent history of the US by any President," Lamothe tweeted.

As there is currently no US ambassador, embassy charge d'affaires Robin Diallo will meet with President Jovenel Moïse Friday, a senior statement department official told CNN.

Nepal, which became a Temporary Protected Status nation after an earthquake in 2015, said authorities were discussing their response to the matter.

The country's Foreign Minister Bharat Raj Paudyal told CNN "we are aware of President Trump's comments, and our ministry is discussing the matter."

On Twitter , former Mexican President and longtime Trump critic Vicente Fox said the US leader's mouth "is the foulest shithole in the world."

"With what authority do you proclaim who's welcome in America and who's not. America's greatness is built on diversity, or have you forgotten your immigrant background, Donald?" he said.

David Miliband, president of the International Rescue Committee and former UK Foreign Minister, said the "Trump Administration (is) leading a race to the bottom on refugees and immigrants that is a betrayal of America's future as well as of its history."

Trump insulted the entire continent of Africa in his comments as well, leading to fierce reaction on Twitter.

Kenyan activist and politician Boniface Mwangi said "how America elected a narcissist, racist, white supremacist to be their president defies logic."

"Africa sends love and light to America," he added.