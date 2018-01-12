Why people come to the US from President Trump's 'shithole' countries

(CNN) When Donald Trump lashed out at people coming to the US from "shithole countries," it was a reaction to a plan to cut the number of people entering the country through the visa lottery program.

According to CNN sources, at a closed-door meeting in the Oval Office, lawmakers brought a proposal to reduce the number by half, with the rest going to underrepresented countries in Africa and nations with Temporary Protected Status (TPS).

Trump appears to have glossed over the fundamental humanitarian purpose of TPS , which is granted to individuals from countries where conditions such as war, natural disasters or political strife prevent citizens from returning safely.

While under TPS designation, nationals cannot be removed from the US and can work and travel in the country. However, it does not lead to lawful permanent resident status and people under TPS can be removed if the designation is lifted.

Jonathan Katz, author of "The Big Truck That Went By" on the failure of disaster relief efforts in Haiti, said Trump's remarks and those who have defended them ignore both the histories of these countries and US involvement in them.