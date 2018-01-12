President Trump today: Live updates

President Trump today: Live updatesBy Meg Wagner, Amanda Wills and Brian Ries, CNNUpdated 7:49 AM ET, Fri January 12, 2018 Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.Content by LendingTreeRefinance rates take a sharp decline Pay off your house with this insane trick Mortgage Payoff Trick Eliminates Up to 15 Years of Payments Your best refinance rates for January 2018 Financially savvy people are refinancing in 2018 Paid Partner ContentBankrateMortgage rates take a dive - and banks hate It The Motley FoolStephen Hawking's prediction will give you goosebumps The Motley FoolBill Gates says this will be worth "10 Microsofts" The Motley FoolSomething mysterious is in the Arizona Desert Furthermore by EquinoxThe habits that makes you overeat