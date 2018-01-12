Tillerson tells State Department staff 'values matter'

Story highlights Tillerson began and ended his speech with the statement "values matter"

"Our values as a nation bond us together and define who we are," he said

Washington (CNN) Secretary of State Rex Tillerson gave an impassioned speech to State Department staff about the value of diversity and the importance of treating people with respect on Friday, just a day after his boss, President Donald Trump, drew ire for allegedly describing certain nations as "shithole countries."

Trump has denied using the derogatory language.

Tillerson's remarks, which were planned earlier in the week and focused primarily on the need to prevent and address sexual harassment, highlighted a starkly different leadership style from the one employed by Trump, who has been known to use inflammatory language in describing his opponents.

The secretary of state began and ended his speech with the statement "values matter."

"Our values as a nation bond us together and define who we are" and "form the foundations of trust" in the workplace, he said.

