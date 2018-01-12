Story highlights Tom Cotton and David Perdue attended the White House meeting Thursday

They issued a statement saying they don't recall vulgar remarks from Trump

Washington (CNN) A day after President Donald Trump reportedly made highly incendiary comments about immigrants and African countries, two Republican senators said they don't recall those vulgar characterizations from the President.

Republican Sens. Tom Cotton and David Perdue, who've been close allies to the President on the issue of immigration, were in a White House meeting with him Thursday when Trump, according to sources, expressed frustration with people coming to the US from "shithole countries."

"We do not recall the President saying these comments specifically but what he did call out was the imbalance in our current immigration system, which does not protect American workers and our national interest," they said in a statement.

Their statement came after the President tweeted Friday morning that the description of his remarks was not accurate.

"The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used," Trump said. "What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made - a big setback for DACA!"

