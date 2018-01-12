Trump issues warning, but continues to honor Iran deal

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump on Friday avoided upending the nuclear deal with Iran that he has repeatedly disparaged, agreeing to waive key sanctions the US lifted as part of the deal.

But Trump warned Friday in a statement previewed by senior administration officials that that the waiver -- which must be issued every 120 days to keep the sanctions from kicking back in -- will be the last he issues. To keep the US in the nuclear agreement in the future, senior administration officials said Trump will pressure European partners to agree to impose new conditions on Iranian behavior.

Trump also slapped new sanctions on 14 individuals and entities that commit human rights abuses or support the country's ballistic missile programs, which are outside the scope of the nuclear deal.