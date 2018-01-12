Story highlights House Speaker Paul Ryan recalled his own family history of being Irish immigrants

President Donald Trump has denied describing certain nations as 'shithole countries'

(CNN) House Speaker Paul Ryan on Friday called President Donald Trump's comments on immigration "unhelpful," in his first public reaction to news that Trump referred to African nations as "shithole" countries.

"I read those comments later last night, the first thing that came to my mind was very unfortunate, unhelpful," the Wisconsin Republican said at WisPolitics Luncheon in Milwaukee.

Ryan recalled his own family history of emigrating to the US from Ireland.

"So, I see this as a thing to celebrate," he said. "And I think it's a big part of our strength."

Ryan specifically highlighted Haiti as a sign of that strength and highlighted friends in Janesville, Wisconsin, who are doctors and come from Africa.

Read More