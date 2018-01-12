Paul Ryan predicts no shutdown, says GOP won't 'tackle' Medicare, Social Security

Story highlights Paul Ryan's comments come seven days before the government is set to shut down

On entitlement reform, the Wisconsin Republican said, 'I don't see us tackling it this year'

Washington (CNN) House Speaker Paul Ryan said Friday that Republicans will not attach an immigration deal to a must-pass spending bill ahead of next week's deadline and predicted there would be no government shutdown.

Ryan, who had previously said he wanted to address entitlement reform in 2018, also described that idea as more of a "wish list" item. "I don't see us tackling it this year," he said at a WisPolitics Event at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

His comments about a spending deal come seven days before the government is set to shut down unless Republicans pass a bill to keep it open. It's unclear whether they have enough votes within their own party to pass it. If not, they will need votes from Democrats, who are insisting the bill includes a solution to the expiring Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

"We have to keep those separate because that's just not good government, just lopping all this stuff together," he said. "I think people are attaching them in their minds as far as leverage is concerned, but they won't be technically attached as far as legislation is concerned."

Bipartisan negotiations hit a snag after President Donald Trump on Thursday rejected an agreement reached by a group of six senators. And the President further complicated things Thursday when he made highly incendiary comments about immigrants from Haiti and countries in Africa, which have inflamed and brought criticism from many in Trump's own party.

