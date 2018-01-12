Story highlights Chief Justice John Roberts asked for a group to be established

The request came after Judge Alex Kozinski was accused of sexual misconduct

Washington (CNN) Responding to a request by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, the Administrative Office of the US Courts has established a working group to examine the safeguards in place within the judicial branch to protect employees from inappropriate workplace conduct.

Roberts, who as chief justice also heads the Judicial Conference, the national policy-making body of the federal courts, asked the office at the end of last year to establish a panel to examine whether changes are needed in the judiciary's "standards of conduct" and its "procedures for investigating and correcting inappropriate behavior."

James C. Duff, the director of the Administrative Office of the US Courts, will chair the working group. The group consists of seven members , including a variety of judges from around the country and officials within the judiciary community.

The group will examine workplace relations practices in the public and private sectors and solicit input from federal judges, law clerks and other judicial employees, the US Courts said in a statement

The goal, Roberts wrote in his 2017 year-end report on the state of the judiciary, is to "ensure an exemplary workplace for every judge and every court employee." He added that the review would include an evaluation of whether codes of conduct, which often require strict confidentiality on the part of law clerks, need to be updated to ensure that misconduct is reported.

Read More