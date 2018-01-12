Trump defends immigration stance amid uproar over 'shithole' remark

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump defended his immigration stance Friday morning following his rejection of a bipartisan deal on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and outrage over his vulgar dismissal of people from "shithole countries."

"The so-called bipartisan DACA deal presented yesterday to myself and a group of Republican Senators and Congressmen was a big step backwards. Wall was not properly funded, Chain & Lottery were made worse and USA would be forced to take large numbers of people from high crime.....," Trump tweeted.

The so-called bipartisan DACA deal presented yesterday to myself and a group of Republican Senators and Congressmen was a big step backwards. Wall was not properly funded, Chain & Lottery were made worse and USA would be forced to take large numbers of people from high crime..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

He continued: "....countries which are doing badly. I want a merit based system of immigration and people who will help take our country to the next level. I want safety and security for our people. I want to stop the massive inflow of drugs. I want to fund our military, not do a Dem defund....

....countries which are doing badly. I want a merit based system of immigration and people who will help take our country to the next level. I want safety and security for our people. I want to stop the massive inflow of drugs. I want to fund our military, not do a Dem defund.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

"....Because of the Democrats not being interested in life and safety, DACA has now taken a big step backwards. The Dems will threaten 'shutdown,' but what they are really doing is shutting down our military, at a time we need it most. Get smart, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

....Because of the Democrats not being interested in life and safety, DACA has now taken a big step backwards. The Dems will threaten "shutdown," but what they are really doing is shutting down our military, at a time we need it most. Get smart, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

DACA protects hundreds of thousands of young undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children from deportation.

Read More