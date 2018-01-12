Trump set for first doctor's exam in office

Story highlights "I think it's going to go very well. I'll be very surprised if it doesn't," he said

Presidents are not required to undergo medical exams

Washington (CNN) Doctors and nurses will poke and prod President Donald Trump on Friday during his first known medical checkup since taking office, the results providing the most accurate gauge yet of how a year being commander in chief has worn on the presidential frame.

Will they show he's gained weight since his last medical report, which reported he tipped the scales at 236 pounds? Or will his cholesterol have changed from the normal readings reported in 2016 after a steady diet of red meat, ice cream and Diet Coke?

Those questions will likely be answered by next week, when the White House says the results of the exam will be released. Trump, 71, will have the final say on what readings are made public. And the White House physician, Dr. Ronny Jackson, will present some details of his examination from the briefing room on Tuesday.

If Trump had any patient's apprehension going into his exam -- which he'll fly to aboard his Marine One helicopter -- he wasn't letting on.

"I think it's going to go very well. I'll be very surprised if it doesn't," he said Thursday when asked by a reporter about his expectations for the upcoming doctor's appointment.

