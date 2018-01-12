Trump signs MLK Jr. proclamation amid cries of racism

Story highlights Every president since Ronald Reagan has signed the proclamation commemorating Martin Luther King Jr. Day

"In the course of his comments, said things which were hate filled, vile and racist," Durbin said

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump signed a proclamation Friday declaring Martin Luther King Jr. Day, one day after making disparaging comments about Haiti and African countries.

"Today we celebrate Dr. King for standing up for the self-evident truth Americans hold so dear, that no matter the color of our skin, or the place of our birth we are all created equal by God," Trump said Friday ahead of the signing.

Trump did not acknowledge his previous comments at the signing and ignored shouted questions from reporters on the topic.

King's nephew, Isaac Newton Farris Jr., also spoke at the event about his uncle's legacy.

"If my uncle were here today, the first thing he would say is, what are we or what are you doing for others?" Farris asked.

