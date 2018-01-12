Trump signs MLK Jr. proclamation amid cries of racism

Story highlights Every president since Ronald Reagan has signed the proclamation commemorating Martin Luther King Jr. Day

"In the course of his comments, said things which were hate filled, vile and racist," Durbin said

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump signed a proclamation Friday declaring Martin Luther King Jr. Day, one day after making disparaging comments about Haiti and African countries.

"Today we celebrate Dr. King for standing up for the self-evident truth Americans hold so dear, that no matter the color of our skin, or the place of our birth we are all created equal by God," Trump said Friday ahead of the signing.

On Thursday, while rejecting a pitch from a bipartisan team of senators on a compromise immigration deal, Trump -- according to sources briefed on the meeting -- referred to African countries and told the senators, "Why do we want all these people from shithole countries coming here?"

Referring to the temporary protected status program, Trump said: "Why do we need more Haitians? Take them out," according to one source.

The comments were widely received as racist, and also raised concerns internationally. Botswana's Ministry of International Affairs condemned the remarks about Africa as "racist," and summoned the US Ambassador to complain, the ministry said in a statement.

