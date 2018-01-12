Story highlights 44% of diversity lottery visas go to African countries

Trump denigrated immigrants from impoverished countries in a meeting on immigration

Washington (CNN) The caucuses that represent the diversity of Congress have been heavily pressuring Democratic leadership to reject President Donald Trump's efforts to do away with immigration programs, they believe, based on racial motivations.

Sensitivities had already been running high within the Democratic caucus about the President's requirements to end the diversity visa lottery program and cut family-based migration categories as components of any deal to preserve the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Though Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake, a Republican who has long sought compromise on immigration reform, characterized ending the diversity lottery program and reallocating the visas as "easier" than any of the other components, lawmakers who are part of Hispanic and African-American groups say the reality is far from it.

"It is misconstrued and misunderstood, and I think that it's patently unfair and really discriminatory," Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, a CBC member, said of the attacks on the program.