Story highlights Dick Durbin is a part of a bipartisan group of senators negotiating immigration

President Donald Trump's comments Thursday have muddied negotiations

(CNN) Illinois Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin, a key negotiator in immigration talks, rebuked President Donald Trump on Friday morning for referring to African nations as "shithole" countries.

In a news conference, Durbin, who had been in the White House meeting where the comments were made, described Trump's words as "hate filled, vile and racist" and told reporters.

Durbin described his shock when hearing Trump's words.

"I cannot believe that in the history of the White House, in the Oval Office, any president has ever spoken words that I personally heard our president speak yesterday," Durbin said.

"He said these hate-filled things and he said them repeatedly," said Durbin, the second-ranking Democrat in the Senate.

