Story highlights Letterman's new series debuts on Netflix on January 12

Other scheduled guests on Letterman's show include George Clooney and Malala Yousafzai

Washington (CNN) Former President Barack Obama opened up about taking his daughter Malia to college last year, telling host David Letterman he was "basically useless" during the entire move-in process.

"Michelle, she had like a cleaning glove, one of those yellow ones, she's scouring the bathroom," Obama told Letterman in the first episode of his new Netflix series, "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction." "Sasha ... was helping make the bed and fold clothes ... and I was basically useless."

Malia started her undergraduate career at Harvard University last year, after a taking a gap year following her high school graduation. The former President and first lady were spotted helping her move into her dorm at the end of August 2017.

JUST WATCHED Obama cries seeing Malia off to college Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Obama cries seeing Malia off to college 01:49

Obama went on to describe that his only task, delegated to him by his daughters, was to set up a desk lamp -- and even that proved to be difficult for the emotional father.

"It should have taken like five minutes or three minutes," he joked. "It had one of those wrenches ... and it only had like four parts or something. I'm sitting there just toiling away at this thing, it's taking half an hour. Meanwhile, Michelle's finished scrubbing and she's organizing closets. I was pretty pathetic."

Read More