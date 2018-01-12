Is marrying a US citizen a good option for a DACA recipient?

(CNN) As Congress negotiates a deal to keep about 700,000 recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program here in the United States, some of those undocumented immigrants are considering whether marriage would be a more permanent option to stay in the country.

In the Washington, DC, area, there are at least a dozen anecdotal examples of DACA recipients, who were brought to the country as children, either recently marrying their US citizen partners or considering marriage sooner than expected.

Freddy Cribas, 24, and Jon Freeman, 23, said they knew within six months of meeting each other in 2009 that they would spend the rest of their lives together.

Cribas, who is from Honduras, said they used to talk about future plans: "We're going to have this many kids, or this many cats and pets. ... And I always thought I would be the one to ask him."

But Freeman proposed first. In early 2016, Freeman said he saw the "writing on the wall" during the presidential campaign and heard rhetoric from then-candidate Donald Trump regarding immigrants.

