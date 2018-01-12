African Union, African UN envoys demand Trump apology

Washington (CNN) The African Union, a group representing the continent's countries, and African ambassadors to the United Nations, sharply denounced US President Donald Trump's reference to African nations as "shitholes" and called on him to retract his statement and apologize.

"The African Union Mission wishes to express its infuriation, disappointment and outrage over the unfortunate comment made by Mr. Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, which remarks dishonor the celebrated American creed and respect for diversity and human dignity," the African Union mission to the United States said in a blistering statement.

Condemning the comments "in the strongest terms," the AU demanded "a retraction of the comment as well as an apology, not only to the Africans, but to all people of African descent around the globe."

African UN envoys issued a statement saying their group is "extremely appalled at, and strongly condemns the outrageous, racist and xenophobic remarks attributed to the President of the United States of America."

The envoys released a joint statement Friday after an emergency meeting was held to address the issue.

