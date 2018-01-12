African countries demand Trump apology

Washington (CNN) The African Union, a group representing the continent's countries, issued a blistering statement demanding that President Donald Trump retract and apologize for comments referring to African nations as "shitholes."

"The African Union Mission wishes to express its infuriation, disappointment and outrage over the unfortunate comment made by Mr. Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, which remarks dishonor the celebrated American creed and respect for diversity and human dignity," the African Union mission to the United States said in a blistering statement.

Condemning the comments "in the strongest terms," the group demanded "a retraction of the comment as well as an apology, not only to the Africans, but to all people of African descent around the globe."

African anger about Trump's comments , made during a White House meeting on immigration, could impact US companies doing business in one of the world's fastest growing regions and complicate the Pentagon's counterterrorism efforts and security cooperation on the continent, diplomats and analysts said.

It will certainly sour relations with this administration.

