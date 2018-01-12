Donald Trump's enmity for Haiti

Peniel Joseph is the Barbara Jordan Chair in Ethics and Political Values and the founding director of the Center for the Study of Race and Democracy at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin, where he is also a professor of history. He is the author of several books, most recently "Stokely: A Life." The views expressed here are his.

(CNN) Today, January 12, marks the eighth anniversary of the devastating Haitian earthquake that claimed as many as 300,000 lives, shattered the island nation's infrastructure, and sent thousands of displaced people across a global diaspora that included relocation in parts of the United States. The dignity, resilience, and nobility of the Haitian people stands in stark contrast to President Donald J. Trump, who spoke of Haiti dismissively in a meeting with members of Congress Thursday.

Peniel Joseph

While Trump and his critics debate the precise language he used about Haiti in a discussion of immigration, he has shown personal enmity for the island nation's people with his administration's decision to end Temporary Protected Status for the nearly 60,000 Haitians who came to the United States as a result of the quake.

The President, who has since denied he used a slur to describe Haiti and Africa, reportedly contrasted undeserving Haitians seeking American refuge with Norwegian immigrants -- whose skin color presumably makes them the kind of immigrants more likely to Make America Great Again.

The President's toxic racial animus, lack of compassion, and bold disregard for human rights have propelled the nation into a profound moral crisis, one that is taking place on the world stage for all to see. America is only liberty's surest guardian when we remain true to our highest ideals. For Haitians, this record has been decidedly mixed.

Between 1791 and 1804 Haiti underwent a trial by fire and blood that transformed it from a French colony of slaves into a republic of citizens. To this day, Haitians around the world proudly lay claim to this revolutionary history that led to the creation of the first independent black-led nation in the western hemisphere.

