Avoiding London is the best gift Trump could have given Theresa May

Nic Robertson is CNN's international diplomatic editor. The opinions in this article belong to the author.

(CNN) — President Donald Trump's decision not to visit London next month to open the new US Embassy may be a relief to beleaguered British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Trump declared the closure of the old US Embassy in the heart of London's swanky Mayfair district a bad move by his predecessor: "the Obama Administration having sold perhaps the best located and finest embassy in London for 'peanuts,' only to build a new one in an off location for 1.2 billion dollars. Bad deal. Wanted me to cut ribbon-NO!"

If you ignore the fact that the decision was actually made by Obama's predecessor, George W. Bush, it's not hard to see why Trump the businessman would say this: For a man whose life has been dedicated to profiting on property deals, the idea that the old 1960s concrete embassy in Grosvenor Square will make way for an upscale hotel that he doesn't own might feel particularly galling.

His logic, however, provides some convenient political cover for what was expected to be a particularly troublesome visit.

Police working in diplomatic protection whom I have talked to recently were already bracing themselves for extra duty -- long days and more overtime.