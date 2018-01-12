Opinion: Donald Trump is a racist who preys on the powerless

Scott Lucas is professor of international politics at the UK's University of Birmingham, founder/editor of EA WorldView and a member of The Trump Project . The opinions in this article belong to the author.

This should be said without excuses, without evasions, without caveats.

But this is not only about racism. It is about power -- Trump's power and that of his administration in kicking the helpless, the deprived, the desperate.

Context is essential here. This is an administration that has tried to bar entry to all people from certain, mainly Muslim, countries because they are presumed to be dangerous. It has sharply reduced the number of immigrants allowed into the United States. It has all but closed America's doors to refugees, including those from the Syrian civil war. It is removing temporary protected status for hundreds of thousands who have fled the devastation of earthquakes: from Nicaragua, Haiti, El Salvador and probably Honduras.

Trump's racism is not directed at the Chinese, for Beijing represents a large economy and an influential power -- and China's leaders gave him a lavish welcome last year. It is not directed at Saudis, for Riyadh has oil and a key regional position -- and Saudi leaders laid on the gold and the flattery for his trip in May.

Trump's denigration is reserved for those whom he believes cannot offer him anything. No power, no profit, no adulation. Fleeing their "huts" and carrying AIDS, they are only a burden upon him.

That is why Trump invoked Norwegians as "good" immigrants Thursday, in contrast to the Haitians and Africans. More than 80% of Norwegians are white, but they are also from a "developed" European country with -- in Trump's eyes -- the manners and attributes to be worthy. And, of course, Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg was at the White House on Wednesday, giving Trump the photo opportunity of playing leader that he always relishes.

While Trump grabs the "shithole" headlines, there are those behind him who are almost as important -- specifically Stephen Miller, the 32-year-old hard-right adviser who has been given license to rip apart immigration policies.

You see, Trump and Miller can't be racist because they are Americans. But at the same time, they can cast aspersions upon -- and now bring the weight of the government down on -- those who aren't "American."

Those from Central America who try to escape disaster and rebuild lives but have nothing immediate to offer the reality TV star and his adviser. Those from Syria who have endured almost eight years of a war, which has displaced half the country's population, but cannot bring the money and goods to be worthy. Those from Nigeria or Somalia or Sudan who may have faced turmoil but will never be on the level of "us."

The White House says instead that we should be talking about "security." But the President's remarks and his policies are not about security, at least the type that really matters. The security of having a home, a school, a hospital, a community, a way of life.

No, the only "security" for Trump and Miller is their personal security that they are better than those whom they will bar from the United States.

Better -- even if, in the end, they can't deport them -- than the undocumented immigrants who will never be "American." Better than the riffraff, the ne'er-do-wells and the dangerous.

Donald Trump is a racist.