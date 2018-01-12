Formula E: Sam Bird looks to build on flying start

Story highlights Sam Bird won opening race in Hong Kong and leads Formula E championship

Round 3 of 14 taking place in Marrakech on Saturday

(CNN) After a helter-skelter two races in Hong Kong, Formula E returns for round three of the 2017-18 Formula E championship in Marrakech on Saturday.

Britain's Sam Bird tops the drivers' standings following two impressive performances ( 1st and 5th ) at the Central Harborfront Circuit.

It's the first time the DS Virgin Racing driver has led the all-electric race series which in recent seasons has seen Brazil's Lucas di Grassi and Swiss Sebastien Buemi go head-to-head for the title.

"Who would have expected us to dominate the first race like we did?" Bird told CNN's World Sport.

"We had a great car at the end of last year and we had a bit of momentum going. We did the preseason test and felt quietly confident that we could do a reasonable job as a team.