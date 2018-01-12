Crown could break your neck, Queen Elizabeth says

(CNN) In a rare television interview, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has shared private thoughts about her coronation, describing one of the crowns she wore at the ceremony as so heavy "your neck would break off."

Elizabeth, then 27, was crowned amid huge fanfare on June 2, 1953 -- a little over year after her father, King George VI, died of lung cancer.

In the hour-long documentary for the BBC, Britain's longest-reigning monarch spoke openly of the auspicious occasion 65 years ago, describing how the Imperial State Crown is adorned with diamonds and other precious stones making it "very heavy."

"Fortunately my father and I have about the same sort of shaped head. But once you've put it on it stays, I mean it just remains itself," The Queen said in the BBC documentary.

"You can't look down to read the speech, you have to take the speech up. Because if you did your neck would break, it would fall off. So there are some disadvantages to crowns, but otherwise they're quite important things," she said.

