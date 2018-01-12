(CNN) During a meeting in the Oval Office on Thursday, US President Donald Trump reportedly blasted a number of nations as "shithole countries." Then he turned his attention to Norway.

Trump singled out the wealthy Scandinavian nation, whose Prime Minister he met the day before, and said that he would welcome immigrants from the oil-rich, majority white country.

But despite the President's offer, it's unlikely that an influx of Norwegians will begin to settle in the US anytime soon.

Norwegians become American citizens at a much lower rate than most other countries.

From 2006-2017, less than 1,000 Norwegians naturalized as US citizens, according to US Department of Homeland Security data. That's an average of 100 Norwegians a year -- less than .000001 percent of Norway's population.