(CNN) London Mayor Sadiq Khan said Friday that US President Donald Trump had "got the message" from Londoners after canceling his visit to the city.

Trump claimed he had scrapped the visit because he didn't want to open the new US embassy in the British capital, but Khan suggested the real reason was because he wouldn't be welcome.

"President Trump got the message from the many Londoners who love and admire America and Americans but find his policies and action the polar opposite of our city's values," Khan said in a statement released on Twitter.

Khan said Trump's visit would "without doubt have been met with mass peaceful protests" and that it was a mistake for Prime Minister Theresa May to invite him on a state visit.

Large demonstrations are expected to accompany any visit to the British capital by Trump, who is deeply unpopular here. A petition to stop Trump from making an official state visit to Britain garnered over 1.8 million signatures last year, in a backlash over his controversial travel ban.

Many Londoners have made it clear that Donald Trump is not welcome here while he is pursuing such a divisive agenda. It seems he's finally got that message. This reinforces what a mistake it was for Theresa May to rush and extend an invitation of a state visit in the first place. pic.twitter.com/lNaQGx9iBw — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) January 12, 2018

Read More