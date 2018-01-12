Berlin (CNN) German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her liberal rival Martin Schulz reached a preliminary deal Friday to begin coalition talks, in a breakthrough that moves the country one step closer to a new government after months of political deadlock.

The agreement, reached after 24 hours of exploratory talks that stretched through the night, should pave the way for negotiations between the Bundestag's two biggest parties to resume the "grand coalition" that has governed the country for eight of the past 12 years.

Speaking at a joint press conference on Friday morning with Schulz, the leader of the center-left Social Democratic Party, Merkel hailed the deal as a "new start for Germany."

"We've been here for 24 hours and I wasn't sure we would succeed," Merkel said. "I knew it would be difficult. But we carried out the talks in spirit of finding a solution."

"We have to react faster when it comes to political decisions and talk more with the citizens," Merkel added. "The world is not waiting for Germany. We need a new breakthrough for Europe, therefore we will try to find new solutions together with France."

