What Nancy Kerrigan thinks of 'I, Tonya'

(CNN) There's been plenty of buzz about the film "I, Tonya" but the woman at the center of the controversy that brought down skater Tonya Harding isn't contributing to it.

Kerrigan was the victim of a plot to kneecap her -- literally -- prior to the 1994 Olympics. Harding's ex-husband Jeff Gillooly was involved in the plot.

Gillooly was sentenced to two years in prison for his role in the attack and Harding received three years of probation and was fined $100,000 for conspiring to hinder prosecution.

"I, Tonya" stars Margot Robbie as Harding and delves into the former skater's life beyond the attack.

