James Franco wins but skips Critics' Choice Awards

(CNN) James Franco won the best actor in a comedy award Thursday night at the Critics' Choice Awards for his role in "The Disaster Artist," but he wasn't there to receive it.

The actor is in the midst of controversy after several women accused him of sexual misconduct in postings on social media.

Franco addressed the allegations on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and "Late Night with Seth Meyers" this week.

"I have my own side of this story, but I believe in these people that have been underrepresented getting their stories out enough that I will hold back things that I could say just because I believe in it that much," he told Meyers.

