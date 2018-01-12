Eric Clapton: 'I'm going deaf'

Story highlights Clapton said he has concerns about aging and performing

He talked about his health last year in another interview

(CNN) Legendary singer Eric Clapton says he is losing his hearing.

The singer, 72, told BBC 2 he plans to continuing performing live but does have concerns about how aging affects that.

"I mean, I'm going deaf, I've got tinnitus, my hands just about work," he said. "I mean, I'm hoping that people will come along and see me just because, or maybe more than because I'm a curiosity. It's amazing to myself that I'm still here."

According to the Mayo Clinic, tinnitus "is the perception of noise or ringing in the ears" and affects one in five people.

Symptoms can include buzzing, ringing, hissing, roaring and clicking in the ears.

Read More