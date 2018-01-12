Amazon sci-fi anthology 'Electric Dreams' lacks spark

(CNN) Working from the renowned science-fiction author's short stories, "Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams" demonstrates that the anthology format defined by "The Twilight Zone" and more recently "Black Mirror" is harder to master than it looks. Extremely uneven, this 10-episode Amazon series collectively proves pretty forgettable -- yielding a concept that, in this age of binge viewing, literally isn't worth losing sleep over.

Certainly, the program feels like a far cry from the writer's famous work invoked by the title, "Do Androids Dream of Electronic Sheep?," which became "Blade Runner," although there are echoes of that and other familiar sci-fi themes throughout the run.

The main problem is that almost everything here, perhaps unavoidably, has a been-there, seen-that undercurrent to it. While Amazon did make something intriguing out of Dick's alternative-history series "The Man in the High Castle," the streaming service probably should have quit while it was ahead.

To its credit, the British-American collaboration conjures an impressive overall look in designing dystopian realities on a TV budget, and does equally well in casting episodes that feature the likes of Bryan Cranston, Steve Buscemi, Anna Paquin, Janelle Monae and Terrence Howard. The production auspices are also noteworthy, including installments written by Ronald D. Moore ("Battlestar Galactica"), Matthew Graham ("Doctor Who") and Dee Rees ("Mudbound").

Still, given the way most of these "Dreams" unfold, the series represents less than the sum of those parts. Even the casting, at times, is almost a distraction -- as if by the time you've taken in the premise and gotten used to the actor in the role, the tale in question is almost finished.

Read More