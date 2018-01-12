(CNN) Unlike his mentor and idol Johnny Carson, David Letterman has opted not to entirely disappear from the public eye after leaving late night. The irascible host, however, chose to return on his own terms, hosting a low-key talk vehicle in Netflix's "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman."

The six-episode series -- which will roll out individual episodes monthly -- certainly receives a promotional boost from the true-to-its-billing first subject, Barack Obama. But this is clearly a way for the host to keep his hand in the game, while stripping away the less appetizing aspects of his late-night gig -- at least for him -- by letting him spend time talking to people he genuinely enjoys and admires.

Letterman's level of engagement with his guests became a variable thing in his later years, when his attention could drift after the monologue. "My Next Guest's" expansive one-hour format showcases, lest anyone has forgotten, just what a skilled broadcaster he is, even in this narrowcasting age and platform.

"I had a show for a while, and then I got fired," Letterman jokes, warming up a studio audience that doesn't know Obama is his first guest, and which goes positively nuts once he appears.

After that, it's a pretty straightforward exchange between two guys who, as Letterman quips, "both recently left long-term jobs."

