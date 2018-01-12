'Black Lightning' adds spark to CW superhero lineup

(CNN) Joining its story not just in the middle, but after the end, "Black Lightning" brings an African-American lead to the CW's superhero-laden lineup. Despite a somewhat slow pace at the outset, the show steadily builds a promising framework, throwing off some sparks, without quite catching you-know-what in a bottle.

Cress Williams stars as Jefferson Pierce, a committed family man who had once been the vigilante known as Black Lightning. When we meet him, he's been retired for the past nine years, spending his days as a mild-mannered high-school principal raising two daughters.

Inevitably, a threat to one of his children forces him to pull the costume out of mothballs and power up his fists, which are equally effective pummeling his foes as firing lightning bolts at them.

The idea of a reluctant hero is certainly nothing new. Ditto for the rather stock bad guys, a collection of thugs who, Gotham City style, are gradually overwhelming the authorities, though the police are nevertheless hostile to the notion of receiving help from a self-appointed crimefighter.

The fanciful elements notwithstanding, the producers distinguish the show in part by leaning into its racial component, including a scene in which Pierce -- a middle-aged guy, wearing a suit -- gets pulled over by police for, essentially, driving while black.

