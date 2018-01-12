Breaking News

What happened this week (in anything but politics)

By Ana Johnson, CNN

Updated 1:15 PM ET, Fri January 12, 2018

(CNN)A heavy crown. A jewelry heist. And the richest man in the world. Here's this week's politics-free side of the news.

After Serena Williams gave birth ...

...everything went bad! The 36-year-old developed blood clots in her lungs and had two operations before leaving the hospital. Not only is Serena a tennis star but she's also a superstar mom!

    American Girl doll is an aspiring astronaut

    There's a new role model encouraging girls to reach for the stars. American Girl created Luciana, an 11-year-old girl who dreams of being the first person to walk on Mars.
    A royal doll is all smiles

    Princess Charlotte reached an important milestone this week. She started nursery school!

    Meanwhile, the Queen says ...

    Queen Elizabeth II proceeds through the Royal Gallery before the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster on May 27, 2015 in London, England.
    ...the crown could break your neck! Queen Elizabeth II opens up about her coronation ceremony saying there are some disadvantages to wearing crowns.

    Speaking of jewels...

    A bag of jewelry stolen in a heist at the Ritz Hotel in Paris may have been found -- at the scene!

    And Jeff Bezos doesn't need jewels because ...

    ... he's the richest person of all time! Amazon's CEO net worth reached $105.1 billion. That should put an Amazon smile on his face.