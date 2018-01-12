Breaking News

Must-watch videos of the week

Karol Brinkley

Updated 11:00 PM ET, Fri January 12, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)President Trump stands on the field for the national anthem and later comes under fire for reported disparaging remarks during a meeting in the White House. Mudslides hit Oprah's home and alligators survive the cold weather in a distinct way. These are some of the videos you don't want to miss from this week.

Trump half-sings the national anthem

Watch Trump during National Anthem
Watch Trump during National Anthem

    JUST WATCHED

    Watch Trump during National Anthem

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Watch Trump during National Anthem 01:54
President Donald Trump joined members of the military on the field during the national anthem at the college football national championship game.

California mudslides in Oprah's backyard

    Oprah takes video of mud-covered yard
    oprah home southern california mudslide abc vstop orig_00000000

      JUST WATCHED

      Oprah takes video of mud-covered yard

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Oprah takes video of mud-covered yard 00:54
    The treacherous mudslides that devastated parts of Southern California caused damage to Oprah Winfrey's home. Winfrey shared video of the scene on her social media accounts.
    Read More

    Anderson Cooper chokes up over Haiti

    Anderson Cooper&#39;s emotional message to Haiti
    Anderson Cooper's emotional message to Haiti

      JUST WATCHED

      Anderson Cooper's emotional message to Haiti

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Anderson Cooper's emotional message to Haiti 02:32
    CNN anchor Anderson Cooper reflects on the eight-year anniversary of the devastating earthquake in Haiti after Trump reportedly referred to certain nations as "shithole countries" and made derogatory remarks about Haiti during a meeting in the Oval Office.

    Unique survival mechanism

    Alligators poke snouts through ice to stay alive
    Alligators poke snouts through ice to stay alive

      JUST WATCHED

      Alligators poke snouts through ice to stay alive

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Alligators poke snouts through ice to stay alive 01:06
    Alligators at a wildlife park in North Carolina survived frigid conditions by poking their noses out of the ice.

    TV hosts take on Trump comments

    Late night reacts to Trump&#39;s &#39;shithole&#39; comments
    Late night reacts to Trump's 'shithole' comments

      JUST WATCHED

      Late night reacts to Trump's 'shithole' comments

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Late night reacts to Trump's 'shithole' comments 00:55
    Late-night hosts reacted to reports that Trump referred to African nations as "shithole countries" during a meeting about DACA.