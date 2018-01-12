Must-watch videos of the week

(CNN)President Trump stands on the field for the national anthem and later comes under fire for reported disparaging remarks during a meeting in the White House. Mudslides hit Oprah's home and alligators survive the cold weather in a distinct way. These are some of the videos you don't want to miss from this week.
Trump half-sings the national anthem
President Donald Trump joined members of the military on the field during the national anthem at the college football national championship game.
California mudslides in Oprah's backyard
The treacherous mudslides that devastated parts of Southern California caused damage to Oprah Winfrey's home. Winfrey shared video of the scene on her social media accounts.
Anderson Cooper chokes up over Haiti
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper reflects on the eight-year anniversary of the devastating earthquake in Haiti after Trump reportedly referred to certain nations as "shithole countries" and made derogatory remarks about Haiti during a meeting in the Oval Office.
Unique survival mechanism
Alligators at a wildlife park in North Carolina survived frigid conditions by poking their noses out of the ice.
TV hosts take on Trump comments
Late-night hosts reacted to reports that Trump referred to African nations as "shithole countries" during a meeting about DACA.