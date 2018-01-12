Must-watch videos of the week

(CNN) President Trump stands on the field for the national anthem and later comes under fire for reported disparaging remarks during a meeting in the White House. Mudslides hit Oprah's home and alligators survive the cold weather in a distinct way. These are some of the videos you don't want to miss from this week.

Trump half-sings the national anthem

President Donald Trump joined members of the military on the field during the national anthem at the college football national championship game.

California mudslides in Oprah's backyard

The treacherous mudslides that devastated parts of Southern California caused damage to Oprah Winfrey's home. Winfrey shared video of the scene on her social media accounts.

