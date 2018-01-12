(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN on Friday:
-- President Donald Trump tweeted that he didn't say anything derogatory about Haitians as furor continues over his reported "shithole countries" remark. Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin, who was in the room during the White House meeting in question, says Trump "said these hate-filled things and he said them repeatedly." House Speaker Paul Ryan called Trump's remarks "very unfortunate, unhelpful."
-- Trump avoided upending the nuclear deal with Iran that he has repeatedly disparaged, agreeing to waive key sanctions the United States lifted as part of the deal.
-- Thousands of Americans are living without roofs in Puerto Rico three months after Hurricane Maria.
-- Some 1,250 rescuers are searching "for a miracle" in the piles of debris following the California mudslides as the window narrows to find survivors.
-- Trump blamed his decision to cancel a visit to the UK on a "bad deal" cut by the Obama administration over the relocation of the US Embassy in London. The original decision to move the embassy was made under George W. Bush.
-- T. Boone Pickens, the iconic oil and natural gas investor, is getting out of the business he has helped shape since the 1950s.
-- Legendary musician Eric Clapton says he is losing his hearing.
-- More than 65 million people are under a winter storm warning or advisory from Louisiana to Maine.