(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN on Friday:

-- Trump avoided upending the nuclear deal with Iran that he has repeatedly disparaged, agreeing to waive key sanctions the United States lifted as part of the deal.

-- Thousands of Americans are living without roofs in Puerto Rico three months after Hurricane Maria.

-- Some 1,250 rescuers are searching "for a miracle " in the piles of debris following the California mudslides as the window narrows to find survivors.

-- Trump blamed his decision to cancel a visit to the UK on a "bad deal" cut by the Obama administration over the relocation of the US Embassy in London. The original decision to move the embassy was made under George W. Bush.