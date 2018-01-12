(CNN) Alta Fourie's home in Bloemfontein, South Africa, has a perfectly manicured garden, lots of big windows and a vibrant, red tile roof.

You could call it a lot of things -- lovely, cute or charming come to mind -- but Fourie called it "my shithole in Africa."

CNN asked people from those places to which President Donald Trump reportedly referred to as "shithole countries" to share their reactions to his remarks. (Trump on Friday denied describing certain nations that way.)

The request got a huge response, with some angry, outraged, hurt or, like Fourie, just wanting to prove Trump wrong.

Alta Fourie shared this photo of her home in Bloemfontein, South Africa.

"Although we have many problems, SA is not a shithole," she told CNN over the WhatsApp messaging platform.

