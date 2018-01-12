Story highlights Couple gets married seven days after meeting on Facebook

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) It was a day before New Year's Eve, and Nigerian furniture maker Chidimma Amedu was determined to find a wife.

He turned to Facebook and posted a message requesting for applications from interested women.

He wrote: "(I) am of age to and I am ready to say I do and I am wasting no time. Send in your applications. The most qualified will be married on January 6, 2018. Application closes 12 midnight, December 31 2017.

"I am serious about this... and don't say you did not see it on time. Goodluck."

Sophy Ijeoma was at a friend's wedding where she was maid of honor when the message caught her eye and she responded with a playful message, saying: "Am interested, just DM me...lols."

Read More