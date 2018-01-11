Trump had promised to be a 'champion' of Haitian-Americans

Story highlights President has previously said he would be advocate for Haitian-Americans

Now, ire is directed at him for disparaging comment about migrants from there

(CNN) In September 2016, then-candidate Donald Trump promised to be a "champion" for Haitian-Americans.

"I'm running to be president of all Americans, that's everybody, and whether you vote for me or don't vote for me, I really want to be your greatest champion and I will be your champion," Trump told a small group of Haitian-Americans in Miami.

He added: "The Haitian people deserve better. That is what I intend to give them. I will give them better."

Trump's comments on the campaign trail are in direct contrast to his remarks Thursday, when he decried the migration of citizens from "shithole countries " referring to Haiti and African nations, sources told CNN. The President made the comments during an Oval Office meeting with lawmakers.

A person familiar with the meeting said two lawmakers floated a plan to Trump that involved cutting the visa lottery in half and, at the behest of the Congressional Black Caucus, the rest would go to underrepresented countries in Africa and Temporary Protective Status nations, including Haiti.

