California mudslides: Officials revise number of missing to 8

(CNN) Rescuers are frantically combing for survivors Thursday after rivers of mud and boulders crushed homes two days in Southern California's Santa Barbara County, killing at least 17 people, weeks after a massive fire charred the area .

As anxious residents await word on their loved ones, Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said the priority is on finding survivors.

Rescue workers are using helicopters in a search hampered by blocked roads and downed trees and power lines.

Latest developments

• Deadly storm: All 17 deaths were reported in Santa Barbara County, authorities said. An additional 28 people were injured in the county.

• Destruction: Floodwaters and mudslides destroyed 65 homes and damaged 462 other residences in Santa Barbara County, spokeswoman Susan Klein-Rothschild said Thursday. Eight commercial buildings were destroyed, and 20 were damaged.

• Search: Crews completed a primary search of 75% of the debris field as of Wednesday, and more than 500 first responders and 10 dogs are looking for victims in Santa Barbara County.

• Water: A boil water notice is in place for Montecito and Summerland.

• Train service: Amtrak service in Santa Barbara is suspended through at least Thursday as the crew works to reopen train tracks.

• Weather conditions: The storm that triggered the disaster has cleared out, giving way to sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 60s and 70s.

• Road closed: Debris also shut down parts of US 101, a major thoroughfare connecting Northern and Southern California. The oceanside freeway will remain closed until Monday.

Race against time

The storm hit hard between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. Tuesday. Between those times, sheriff's office dispatchers handled more than 600 phone calls for help, the sheriff said.

In Montecito, rescuers tore through mounds of mud, furniture and fallen trees to search for those trapped.

Diane Brewer said she confirmed her friend, Josie Gower, 69, died after she opened her door and was swept away by the mudslide.

"It was always a full life with Josie. Now, it's just a hole," she said.

Debris surrounds a house Wednesday in Montecito, California.

Catholic school founder Roy Rohter, 84, and his wife, Theresa, were swept from their Montecito home. Rohter died, but his wife was rescued, said Michael Van Hecke, headmaster of St. Augustine Academy in Ventura, which Rohter founded in 1994.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims, but some of their relatives have confirmed their identities.

The missing

James and Alice Mitchell, an elderly couple from Montecito, are among those missing, their granddaughter, Sarah Weimer, told CNN on Wednesday.

Rebecca Riskin, the founding partner of Montecito real estate company Riskin Partners, is also missing, according to her relative, Lynne Creighton. Riskin began selling real estate in Los Angeles and moved to Montecito nearly three decades ago.

"While some residents cooperated with the evacuations, many did not. Many chose to stay in place," said Brown, the sheriff.

Sheriff deputies spent Monday conducting door-to-door evacuations in the mandatory evacuation area. But the area where homes were destroyed, south of Highway 192, was not in a mandatory evacuation zone.

Pounding rain

The rain hit fast Tuesday, landing on hillsides stripped of their vegetation by the massive blaze that started last month.

The Thomas Fire -- the largest wildfire in California's recorded history -- has burned more than 281,000 acres in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties since it began in early December. It's 92% contained, and officials don't expect full containment until later this month.

Without the vegetation to make the terrain more resistant to mudslides Tuesday, boulders and other debris rolled down onto roads and communities.

Montecito and Carpinteria are especially vulnerable to mudslides because the steep terrain in some places goes from thousands of feet above sea level to sea level in "a matter of just a few miles," said Tom Fayram, a deputy public works director with Santa Barbara County.

Mudslides are not uncommon to the area. In January 2005 , a landslide struck La Conchita in Ventura County, killing 10 people.

CORRECTION: This story has been updated to reflect the latest number of missing in the mudslides. An earlier report of 48 missing was a "clerical error," according to Santa Barbara County officials.