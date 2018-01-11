(CNN) Ben Hyatt rushed to wake everyone up when rivers of mud started banging the doors and walls of his Montecito, California home.

"Seemed like just heavy rain," he said. "Five minutes later, heard loud whish sound. Mud came in an instant, like a dam breaking."

Hyatt and other residents are recalling the chaos that ensued as Tuesday's deadly mudslides and flooding devastated Southern California. Hundreds of rescuers and dogs continued searching for people Wednesday.

They heard a "deep rumbling" sound

Heavy rain and a "deep rumbling" sound preceded the massive amounts of mud that blanketed miles and killed at least 17 people.

