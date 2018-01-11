Breaking News

California mudslide survivors recall when the 'mud came in an instant'

By Nicole Chavez, CNN

Updated 6:04 AM ET, Thu January 11, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Rivers of mud wreak havoc in California
Rivers of mud wreak havoc in California

    JUST WATCHED

    Rivers of mud wreak havoc in California

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(18 Videos)

(CNN)Ben Hyatt rushed to wake everyone up when rivers of mud started banging the doors and walls of his Montecito, California home.

"Seemed like just heavy rain," he said. "Five minutes later, heard loud whish sound. Mud came in an instant, like a dam breaking."
Hyatt and other residents are recalling the chaos that ensued as Tuesday's deadly mudslides and flooding devastated Southern California. Hundreds of rescuers and dogs continued searching for people Wednesday.

They heard a "deep rumbling" sound

    Heavy rain and a "deep rumbling" sound preceded the massive amounts of mud that blanketed miles and killed at least 17 people.
    Read More
    When the rain began drenching the area, Hyatt decided to stay up late to "keep an eye on things." Shortly, he would be moving furniture around to keep the mud from getting in his home.
    Streets were like rapids and it was matter of minutes before cars began moving sideways, disappearing underneath the mud and crashing into homes.
    A damaged home is seen in Montecito, California, on Wednesday, January 10. Heavy rains unleashed deadly mudslides Tuesday that damaged or swept away dozens of homes in Southern California.
    Photos: Deadly mudslides in Southern California
    A damaged home is seen in Montecito, California, on Wednesday, January 10. Heavy rains unleashed deadly mudslides Tuesday that damaged or swept away dozens of homes in Southern California.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 16
    Part of a structure sits in a tree after being knocked off its foundation by the Montecito mudslide on January 10.
    Photos: Deadly mudslides in Southern California
    Part of a structure sits in a tree after being knocked off its foundation by the Montecito mudslide on January 10.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 16
    Kerry Mann navigates the large boulders and mudflow that destroyed her friend&#39;s home in Montecito.
    Photos: Deadly mudslides in Southern California
    Kerry Mann navigates the large boulders and mudflow that destroyed her friend's home in Montecito.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 16
    A view of the 101 freeway from Olive Mill Road in Montecito.
    Photos: Deadly mudslides in Southern California
    A view of the 101 freeway from Olive Mill Road in Montecito.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 16
    Phillip Harnsberger crosses through mud from a flooded creek in Montecito on Tuesday, January 9.
    Photos: Deadly mudslides in Southern California
    Phillip Harnsberger crosses through mud from a flooded creek in Montecito on Tuesday, January 9.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 16
    Mud fills the interior of a destroyed car in Burbank on January 9.
    Photos: Deadly mudslides in Southern California
    Mud fills the interior of a destroyed car in Burbank on January 9.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 16
    Runoff water from a creek floods Highway 101 in Montecito on January 9. Flooding forced many heavily traveled roads to close.
    Photos: Deadly mudslides in Southern California
    Runoff water from a creek floods Highway 101 in Montecito on January 9. Flooding forced many heavily traveled roads to close.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 16
    Reilly, a search dog with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, looks for victims in Montecito on January 9.
    Photos: Deadly mudslides in Southern California
    Reilly, a search dog with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, looks for victims in Montecito on January 9.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 16
    A firefighter clears debris in Los Angeles on January 9.
    Photos: Deadly mudslides in Southern California
    A firefighter clears debris in Los Angeles on January 9.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 16
    A van is stuck in the mud in the Sun Valley neighborhood of Los Angeles on January 9.
    Photos: Deadly mudslides in Southern California
    A van is stuck in the mud in the Sun Valley neighborhood of Los Angeles on January 9.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 16
    A police vehicle drives across a flooded side road in Montecito, near the San Ysidro exit of Highway 101 on January 9.
    Photos: Deadly mudslides in Southern California
    A police vehicle drives across a flooded side road in Montecito, near the San Ysidro exit of Highway 101 on January 9.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 16
    Mud covers a road in Burbank on January 9.
    Photos: Deadly mudslides in Southern California
    Mud covers a road in Burbank on January 9.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 16
    Los Angeles firefighters work amid floodwaters and mud on January 9.
    Photos: Deadly mudslides in Southern California
    Los Angeles firefighters work amid floodwaters and mud on January 9.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 16
    A member of the Long Beach search and rescue team looks for survivors in a car in Montecito on January 9.
    Photos: Deadly mudslides in Southern California
    A member of the Long Beach search and rescue team looks for survivors in a car in Montecito on January 9.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 16
    Mud washes away personal belongings in the Sun Valley neighborhood of Los Angeles on January 9.
    Photos: Deadly mudslides in Southern California
    Mud washes away personal belongings in the Sun Valley neighborhood of Los Angeles on January 9.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 16
    Rushing rainwater fills the Los Angeles River near downtown Los Angeles.
    Photos: Deadly mudslides in Southern California
    Rushing rainwater fills the Los Angeles River near downtown Los Angeles.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 16
    25 california mudslide 011024 california mudslide 011027 california mudslide 0110 RESTRICTED 22 california mudslide 0109 RESTRICTED 21 california mudsliced 010926 california mudslide 010901 CA mudslide 011009 california mudslide32 california mudslide 0109 RESTRICTED08 california mudslide29 california mudslide 010916 california mudslide 02 CA mudslide 011014 california mudslide 13 california mudslide 10 california mudslide
    Josie Gower held onto a door frame when a devastating river of mud rushed inside her Montecito, California home.
    The 69-year-old woman and her boyfriend were at home Tuesday when the mudslide swept through the neighborhood.
    "For some reason, she opened the front door" and was swept away, Diane Brewer, one of Gower's friends told CNN.
    Gower is among who have been reported dead in Santa Barbara County, Brewer said. More than a dozen people remain unaccounted for, authorities said.

    Families rushed to escape the raging mudflow

    "We ran into the house and right then the boulders busted through the house," Berkeley "Augie" Johnson told KSBY.
    The muddy water was not slowly leaking into homes like rainfall does -- it came in slamming.
    As Johnson and his family ran up to the second level of their home, about 8-9 feet of mud followed them closely. With nowhere to go, they crawled out of a window to reach the roof, he said.
    Mud fills the interior of a car destroyed by mudslide in Burbank, California.
    Mud fills the interior of a car destroyed by mudslide in Burbank, California.

    Children and babies were pulled from the mud

    The mud and debris overwhelmed many homes and wiped some of them out.
    Johnson pulled a baby who was submerged in about 4 feet of mud, KSBY reported.
    "We don't know where it came from but we got it out, took the mud out of his mouth. I hope that's OK," he said.
    From the rubble of another home, a crew of firefighters rescued a 14-year-old girl, who had been trapped for hours after her home collapsed.
    Coast Guard rescues family from roof in mud-drenched California
    Coast Guard rescues family from roof in mud-drenched California
    The girl, coated head to foot in mud, was led by firefighters from the pile of wood and debris that was once a house, a photo from Santa Barbara County fire department showed.

    The destruction was everywhere

    Peter Hartmann said power lines were down and aluminum poles were snapped in half. The water was flowing out of water mains also coming off from fire hydrants.
    "There were gas mains that had popped, where you could hear the hissing," Hartmann told CNN affiliate KCAL.

    CNN's Paul Vercammen, Paul Murphy, Darran Simon and Faith Karimi contributed to this report.